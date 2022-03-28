Twitter reacts after,Oscar Awards does not mention late actor Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar in its Memoriam section

In the 94th Oscar Awards event, the Academy in Memoriam section of Oscars 2022 did not pay tribute to iconic Indian legends actor Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar. The event remembered all the global film industry who died last year except Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

After which the fans express their anger on the academy for not paying tribute to late actor Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, one gan wrote on Twitter, “I was expecting #LataMangeshkar to be mentioned in the #Oscars In Memoriam. But well (sic).”

Another user said “The amazing world-record-setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on (sic)”

Earlier, last year the Academy has featured Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rishi Kapoor in its In Memoriam section. While in this year's list the academy mentioned Sidney Poitier, William Hurt Betty White, Ivan Reitman, Stephen Sondheim among many others.

The Oscar Awards was hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall. Oscars 2022 was broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World.