Twitter reacts on Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress look, says the actress spoiled the biopic

After much speculation and waiting, actress Anushka Sharma has finally announced her much-awaited comeback with Jhulan Goswami biopic. Netflix on Thursday released a teaser of the movie. Based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami, the teaser takes us to the year 2008 when the Indian team was gearing up to face the Australian team but unlike the men’s team, there were hardly any spectators cheering them on.

Anushka Sharma said in a statement, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket. ”She added, “As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

But it seems like this look of Anuska didn't go well with the netizens and they started reacting to her look, here are the Twitter reviews.

