'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' to feature Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma to celebrate Women's World Cup win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actress Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are set to host the India Women's Cricket Team World Cup champions Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the upcoming episode of talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.'

Batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, cricketers from the Indian cricket World Cup-winning squad, will have a conversation that captures the emotion of victory, reflecting on their grit, determination, and the pride that came with representing the country and winning the coveted trophy.

Kajol expressed her excitement for the episode, saying that it's her honour to host a conversation with the World Cup champions.

"When India won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, history was made in a way that went far beyond the sport. On Two Much, we'll have the honour of stepping behind the scenes of that incredible chapter with the super-talented Jemimah and Shafali. Through them, we'll witness the nerves, the laughter, and the fire that turned a nation's dream into reality," said Kajol as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

She continued, "After playing the match of their lives for every woman who's ever been told to stay in her lane, these girls look like they're in no mood to hold back, not in their words, and definitely not in their shots. And we're delighted to celebrate that kind of unapologetic energy on the show."

Twinkle Khanna called the recent Women's World Cup win "inspiring", saying that "Jemimah and Shafali's achievement triggers immense pride for every Indian."

"Jemimah and Shafali's achievement at the World Cup is deeply inspiring and triggers immense pride for every Indian. We're extremely thrilled to have them on our show and share their stories that redefine the meaning of grit as they break the glass ceiling and every barrier of convention, charting a path for other women in their tow," added co-host Twinkle Khanna, as quoted in a press note.

'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is Prime Video's latest unscripted original, which premiered on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

