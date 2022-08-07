Udhayanidhi Stalin to Aamir Khan: 'I would bunk school to watch your films'

Chennai, Aug 7 Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday confessed that he had bunked school to watch Aamir Khan's films.

Participating in a press conference called by the team of director Advait Chandan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha', featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Films is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu, said with a laugh: "I've bunked school because of you. To watch 'Rangeela'."

The actor also confessed that he had watched back-to-back shows and added: "Of course, Urmila was also another reason!" evoking laughter from those present.

Turning to Aamir Khan, he said: "A huge fan of your films sir, I didn't believe I'd get to release a movie of yours or work with you."

Addressing the audience, Udhayanidhi said, "We are releasing a lot of films through Red Giant Movies. Almost once every two weeks, we are releasing a film. I was therefore looking to avoid releasing any more films.

"I didn't have plans to release this film. However, when Aamir Khan sir himself came on a video call and asked me if I could release his film through Red Giant Movies, I immediately said 'Yes'. I hadn't even watched the film then.

"Sir then made arrangements for me to watch the film. I have seen the film. It is extraordinary. A truly world class film. Aamir Khan has proved once again that he is one of the best, not only in Indian cinema but in world cinema as well."

The ace producer also said: "We are talking about pan India only now. Aamir Khan sir has been a pan Indian star for 25 to 30 years. It is a great honour for me to work with you sir."

