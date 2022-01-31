Udhayanidhi Stalin's team to release Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'FIR' on Feb 11

Chennai, Jan 31 Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies, on Monday announced that it was associating itself with director Manu Anand's eagerly awaited action thriller 'FIR', featuring actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead.

Red Giant Movies made the announcement on Twitter. It said: "We're super excited to associate with the talented Vishnu Vishal for 'FIR'. A Red Giant Movies' release. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on February 11th."

Vishnu Vishal thanked Udhayanidhi Stalin on Twitter. He said: "Thank you so so much Udhayanidhi Stalin na for always holding my back during the most difficult times. Words can never be enough."

Telugu actor Ravi Teja was among those who wished Vishnu Vishal and his team soon after the news broke out that the film would be releasing on February 11.

Ravi Teja tweeted: "FIR on Feb11! Do watch in the theatres near you. My best wishes to the entire team."

Actresses Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson were among those who expressed their excitement at the film finally hitting screens.

Wilson said on Twitter: "I cannot tell you in words how excited/nervous I am for this film to release and for you guys to see me/Anisha Qureshi on screen!! OMG Guys! Feb 11 in theatres."

Mohan shared her excitement on Instagram. The actress said: "'FIR'' releasing in theatres on February 11th! I am really excited for this one. Can't wait for you guys to watch it."

