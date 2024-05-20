Udit Narayan, Mahima Chaudhary exercise their right to vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Singer Udit Narayan, on Monday, was spotted coming out of a polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to ANI, the singer said, "A true citizen should vote proudly. We feel proud that our country is moving forward....Sabka saath, sabka vikas."

#WATCH | Singer Udit Narayan casts his vote in Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai "A true citizen should vote proudly. We feel proud that our country is moving forward....Sabka saath, sabka vikas', " he says. pic.twitter.com/r8e63cXsN7 —(@ANI) May 20, 2024

Earlier in the day, actor Mahima Chaudhary, along with her family was also spotted casting her vote.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Dharmendra, Varun and David Dhawan cast their vote in Mumbai.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68 per cent till 5 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (73 per cent), followed by Ladakh (67.15 per cent), Jharkhand (61.90 per cent), Odisha (60.55 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (55.80 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (54.21 per cent), Bihar (52.35 per cent) and Maharashtra (48.66 per cent).

Mumbai continued to disappoint with voter turnout failing to cross 50 per cent till 5 pm. Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 46.91 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 47.32 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 48.67 per cent per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 49.79 per cent.

Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 48.26 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor