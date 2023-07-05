Udit Narayan, Mithoon unite to celebrate success of song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' from 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Music maestros Udit Narayan, Mithoon and Film Director Anil Sharma united to celebrate the success of reprised version of the song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' from 'Gadar 2'.

To commemorate the success of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Mithoon and Anil Sharma held a press conference and interacted with their fans, describing how the Gadar's song has a special place in their hearts and how grateful they are for the love the song is receiving once again.

At the event, Udit Narayan, Mithoon, and director Anil Sharma teased the next song from 'Gadar 2,' 'Dil Jhoom.'

Udd Jaa Kaale has been trending for several days and has received over 50 million views on various social media platforms.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gadar 2' stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

