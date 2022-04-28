Udit Shukla: Staying healthy makes me feel happy

Mumbai, April 28 TV actor Udit Shukla, known for featuring in shows like 'Dhhai Kilo Prem', 'Rangrasiya', 'Suvreen Guggal' among others enjoys staying healthy as it makes him happy.

He says: "After experiencing on and off two long years of lockdown because of Covid-19 pandemic, it turns out to be little crazy now to cope with the summer sun. But as we return back to our jam-packed schedule it is extremely important to be concerned about taking care of our skin. These days we've even transformed our consistent skin care routines into self-care experiences. And I believe in staying healthy as that keeps me happy."

The actor who is currently shooting for show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein' as Abhishek Pandey feels the need for men to stay invested in skin care.

He adds: "As an actor, I need to apply make-up before shoots. While its a fact that we all know makeup for men has been on the rise with more virtual and digital experiences, and it has made necessity for us to have ourselves invested in skin care."

As to cope with summer Udit keeps himself hydrated.

He continues, "As the temperature rises, so does our body's need for water. So I make sure to stay hydrated by consuming more water, fresh juice and other healthy stuff."

