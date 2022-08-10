UK based Punjabi music sensation A.Shawn is set to launch his new single ‘Billboard’ worldwide

British-Punjabi Singer and Producer, Shawn Arora also professionally known as A.Shawn, is in India to launch his new single ‘Billboard’ presented by Big Clock Records on Saturday 13th August 2022.A seasoned artist, A.Shawn was born and raised in Ludhiana, Punjab in India, further moving to London U.K., his current residence. Since childhood he has been passionate about music and further developed his interest in the field during his school days. His art took shape and in 2016 culminated into his first release “GIRL AWAY” also his debut album. The track’s overwhelming response encouraged Shawn to release his second album ‘Mustang Yaar Di Kaali’ in 2017, followed by ‘Mahiya’ in 2018. Both were big hits on music platforms and popular with the Indian diaspora worldwide. Shawn founded his own production house & music studio ‘Big Clock Records Label’ based out of London. After working on new compositions, Shawn made a major comeback in 2021 with chart busters ‘Punjabi Pablo’,’ Kangana’ and ‘Almond Shades’. His following Release in 2022 ‘No Flex Zone’ was on the Top 3 music charts in Australia & Top 31 on iTunes in India.

On the launch, A.Shawn, CEO of Big Clock Records Label, Production House & Music Studio states, “I am thrilled to have my new composition launched in India, my birth country where I envisaged myself as a musician. ‘Billboard’ is a tune targeted not only at youngsters who are my main audience but everyone irrespective of any age group that loves Punjabi music.” Having already worked with popular artists such as Ragini Tandan in ‘Kangana’, Zain Shayk in ‘Punjabi Pablo’ and Music Producer Jay-k for ‘Girl Away’ and ‘Kangana’, prominent writer Jaggi Jagowal and music producer Dhruv G join him in his new single ‘Billboard’. A hard hitting beat with a underground drill tone teamed with peppy Punjabi lyrics and composition, Billboard is aimed at all the Punjabi music aficionados living around the world especially millennials and generation Z. With a further announcement through social media on his latest project in 2022 – Billboard will launch this Saturday, 13th August 2022. Billboard can be pre-ordered on iTunes, and will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube, Deezer, Youtube Music and Saavan to name a few.



About A.Shawn

A.Shawn, is a British-Punjabi Singer and Producer, who owns and is the CEO of Big Clock Records Label, Production House & Music Studio based in London. Shawn has released several hits since 2016 including ‘GIRL AWAY’, ‘Mustang Yaar Di Kaali’, ‘Mahiya’, ‘Punjabi Pablo’, ‘Kangana’ and ‘Almond Shades’. His last release from 2022, ‘No Flex Zone’ was on the Top 3 music charts in Australia & Top 31 on iTunes. He has worked with various artists such as Ragini Tandan in Kangana, Zain Shayk in Punjabi Pablo, Music Producer Jay-k for Girl Away and Kangana. Prominent writer Jaggi Jagowal and music producer Dhruv G have teamed up with him in his new single ‘Billboard’.