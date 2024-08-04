'Ulajh' Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 2.85 Crore in Two Days

Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh' released in theaters this Friday but failed to achieve the magical numbers. Reports indicate that the film did a total business of Rs 2.85 crore in India over two days. This film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and features Gulshan Devaiya in a lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected just Rs 1.7 crore on the second day, following a first day earning of Rs 1.15 crore. Although there is a slight increase in earnings compared to the first day, the figure is still not promising. The crucial test will be how the film performs on Sunday, which will influence its earnings trajectory in the coming days.

On Saturday, 'Ulajh' saw an overall 19.11 percent Hindi occupancy: 8.64 percent in the morning show, 18.2 percent in the afternoon show, 21.33 percent in the evening show, and 28.45 percent in the night show.

In 'Ulajh', Janhvi Kapoor plays Suhana, an Indian Foreign Service officer and the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. Her colleagues dismiss her as a product of nepotism and doubt her abilities. Amidst this, she receives a challenging mission at the London Embassy. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Miang Chang. It is produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey under the Junglee Pictures banner.

Audiences have not been particularly impressed with the film. Many fans have criticized Janhvi Kapoor's acting as confusing. The film explores themes of nepotism, reflecting on Janhvi's character coming from a family of diplomats. However, the storyline, which involves a mission related to saving Pakistan and the country, fails to offer a fresh perspective. Despite these criticisms, Gulshan Devaiya's performance has been well-received by viewers.