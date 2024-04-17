'Ulajh' easer: Diplomat Janhvi Kapoor caught up in web of lies, betrayals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : The makers of 'Ulajh' on Wednesday dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

The teaser introduces a young diplomat from a respected patriotic family, who gets caught up in a perilous personal conspiracy far from home, at a crucial point in her career.

In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge on those who betrayed her and her country.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

As soon as the teaser was shared fans took to their social media to share their reactions.

One user wrote, " Too good man, too good. The intensity and your body language is on point. So so proud of you."

Another user penned, "Wishing Blockbuster Success For The Team Ulajh & Janhvi On Behalf Of DQ Fans."

"You never took your craft as a joke and it shows in your work. Those acting workshops and diction classes showing results," wrote a third user.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

