Uma Thurman joins cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Washington [US], January 22 : Actor Uma Thurman is set to star with Michael C Hall in the franchise's next series, 'Dexter: Resurrection'.

Thurman will play the role of Charley, the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater, per the character description, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hall plays the title role of serial killer Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection. As in the previous series, Hall will serve as the narrator. Three well-known actors have already been revealed by Paramount+ With Showtime as part of the cast: Jack Alcott, who portrayed Dexter's son Harrison Morgan in Dexter: New Blood; James Remar as Dexter's late father Harry Morgan; and David Zayas as Dexter's buddy and coworker detective Angel Batista.

Dexter: Resurrection is currently in production in New York and is set to premiere in the summer on Paramount+ With Showtime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips previously shared how all of the shows in the franchise connect. Dexter: Resurrection, should be seen as "the next season" following Dexter: New Blood, the revival series that aired in 2021 after the flagship series Dexter went off the air in 2013, as per the outlet.

Thurman, an Oscar and Emmy nominee, has played iconic parts in films and television, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Smash, and Hysterical Blindness. She has lately starred in the films Red, White, and Royal Blue, Oh, Canada, and The Kill Room, and will next appear in Ballerina Overdrive.

Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Emmy nominee Phillips, who returns as showrunner; and is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Hall executive produces along with Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, with Marcos Siega as producing director. Monica Raymund will direct four episodes; Siega will direct six. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor