Uncle Dances to the Beats of 'Kurchi Madathapetti' Song in Celebration of Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' Movie Release

When Mahesh Babu's latest action film, 'Guntur Karam,' premiered on the big screen, it sent fans into a frenzy! However, amidst the glitz and glamour at Jeedimetla Ranga Theatre in Hyderabad, one man managed to steal the spotlight. He danced exuberantly to the film's catchy song, 'Kurchi Madathapetti.' His infectious joy turned him into an internet sensation as a video of his dance went viral on social media.

The song itself has become a mega-hit, with people across the board creating dance covers and challenges, showcasing their love for both the song and the movie. However, the uncle's dance transcends a mere trendy trend. Superstar Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated Sankranti release, 'Guntur Kaaram,' made its worldwide debut on January 12. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film set a record opening for the actor in the USA and India, thanks to pre-sales and advance bookings.

In this cinematic venture, Mahesh Babu is paired opposite Sreeleela for the first time, marking their on-screen collaboration. 'Guntur Kaaram' is also the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. The uncle's energetic dance perfectly captured the essence of the foot-tapping beats and Mahesh Babu's cool moves in the song 'Kurchi Madathapetti,' adding an extra layer of joy to the movie's success.