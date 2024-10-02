"Unfortunate hai": Arshad Warsi reacts to Govinda's bullet injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai after he accidentally injured his leg with his personal revolver on Tuesday morning.

After learning about the incident, many celebrities including David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha visited the hospital to check on him. Stars like Arbaaz Khan and Arshad Warsi wished for Govinda's speedy recovery at the trailer launch of their film 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary'.

Arshad said, "Unfortunate hai... I mean very unfortunate aisa hona nahi chahiye. I mean we all feel very bad actually. We were talking about this outside ke I said yaar ye to bahut hi unfortunate hai."

Agreeing with Arshad's statement, Arbaaz Khan added, "What Arshad says is absolutely right ke bahut hi unfortunate incident hai."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police.

He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Govinda is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

