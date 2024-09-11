Union Minister Suresh Gopi seeks blessings at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Malayalam actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited well-known hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and offered prayers.

Suresh Gopi sought the blessings of the deity. The temple officials honoured him.

The temple is devoted to Lord Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Suresh Gopi is Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and also for Tourism in the BJP-led central government. He won Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur.

