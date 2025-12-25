Unit of Ram Charan’s 'Peddi' wraps up Delhi schedule

Hyderabad, Dec 25 The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, has now wrapped up its Delhi schedule.

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for the film, took to his Instagram page to post pictures from the sets of Delhi. He also dropped an update saying that the unit had wrapped up the Delhi schedule in style!

Rathnavelu wrote, "Delhi schedule wrapped in style! Immersive, poetic visuals. Ram Charan bro at his incredible best!"

It may be recalled that sources close to the unit had told at the beginning of this schedule that several pivotal sequences were to be canned in Delhi. The entire talkie portion of the movie is expected to be wrapped up by the end of January next year.

Sources have said that all aspects of production were progressing smoothly, with post-production work moving ahead at a good pace.

It may be recalled that the makers had recently brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically for a fight sequence that sources claim will surely be considered as one of the film’s highlights.

The crucial and high-intensity fight sequence, featuring Ram Charan alongside fighters, was shot on a massive set erected by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

The film has already been garnering a lot of attention for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, 'Peddi' is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

"Director Buchi Babu Sana, a known perfectionist, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution," a source had said some days ago.

'Peddi', apart from Ramcharan and Janhvi Kapoor, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

'Peddi' is backed by a stellar technical crew with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of the editing.

The film is slated for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

