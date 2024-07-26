‘United State Of Gujarat’ to tell story of US return daughter hustling to unite her family

Mumbai, July 26 The upcoming show ‘United State Of Gujarat’, which stars Sana Shaikh and Raj Anadkat, tells the story of a girl who returns to her homeland in Dwarka from the USA to bridge the gap between her mother and her grandmother.

The show is set against the backdrop of Dwarka and is an engaging family drama that promises to take viewers on a captivating journey across continents, exploring the lives and experiences of the global Gujarati diaspora.

The show also stars Ami Trivedi, Ragini Shah, Apara Mehta, Vandana Vithalani, and others, and blends tradition with emotion, encapsulating the essence of 'Vatt Thi Gujarati' (born in Gujarat) versus 'Dil Thi Gujarati' (heart that beats for Gujarat).

The makers of the show organised a media event at a hotel in the Vastrapur of Ahmedabad. The lead actors of the show were dressed in the outfits of their respective characters for the event.

Talking about the show, Raj Anadkat said: “I am thrilled to be back on TV with a vibrant and flamboyant character, Keshav. Gujarati fans will definitely love this character and the show which boasts of Gujarati culture and traditions - assal Gujarati nu assal entertainment che. Working with COLORS Gujarati is going to be a great experience and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

‘United State Of Gujarat’ will premiere on Colors Gujarati.

