Universal picks up Sting's career catalogue; his asking price was $350m

Los Angeles, Feb 10 Universal Music Publishing (UPMG) has acquired the British-born 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting's career catalogue of music, reports 'Variety'.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in recent months the artiste was said to be seeking around $350 million. Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known all over the world as Sting, finds himself in the honourable company of Bob Dylan, whose catalogue was acquired by UMPG for close to $400 million in late 2020.

The comprehensive worldwide agreement, according to 'Variety', includes the entirety of Sting's solo works as well as those with The Police, including the global hits "Roxanne", "Every Breath You Take", "Shape Of My Heart", "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You", "Fields Of Gold", "Desert Rose", "Message in a Bottle", "Englishman in New York" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic".

The singer-songwriter and actor has sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career. The Police released five studio albums between 1978 and 1983. The band was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Sting has released 15 solo albums between his debut with "The Dream of Blue Turtles" in 1985 and his most recent, "The Bridge", which was released in November 2021.

Sting has received 11 Grammys for his solo works, three Brit Awards, including the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in 2003, a Golden Globe and an Emmy. He was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000 and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor