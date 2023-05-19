Unseen bikini pic of Rakul Preet Singh from her Miss India days goes viral!

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has garnered a large fan following with her work in movies but did you know she also took part in the Miss India beauty pageant? She was a part of the 2011 pageant and stood fifth in the competition.and also won five sub-titles, including the titles of the Fresh Face, Beautiful Smile and Miss Talented. Now a bikini picture of the actress from her pageant days has gone viral.

Coming to the professional front, Rakul has exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in the highly anticipated film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and inI Love You, where she stars opposite actor Pavail Gulati. She is also all set to pay a tribute to black-and-white era of Indian cinema at IIFA Awards. The 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards is set to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, marking the second consecutive year for the prestigious event to be held there. Rakul Preet Singh, renowned for her roles in movies like "De De Pyaar De" and "Yaariyan," expressed her enthusiasm for her debut dance performance at the IIFA Awards. The talented actress is looking forward to showcasing her dancing skills on the grand stage, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.