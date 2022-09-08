Unveiled: Nayanthara's first look in Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

Hyderabad, Sep 8 The suspense has officially ended over actor Nayanthara's role in Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Godfather'. Nayanthara plays the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev, the makers revealed on Thursday.

The poster depicts Nayanthara carrying the traditional look in a cotton linen checkered saree. She appears bit intense as she is busy preparing a letter on the typewriter.

Nayanthara, is famous as the lady superstar of south Indian movies. She is a much sought after actress who has acted as the female lead opposite the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth. She has recently married Kollywood director Vignesh Sivan.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather 'is one of the most anticipated projects arriving this year for various reasons. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing an extended cameo role this mass action entertainer that also features many noted actors in prominent roles.

Chiranjeevi for the first-time sports a salt-and-pepper look on screen. The teaser that introduced Chiranjeevi's character previously got overwhelming response.

Director Puri Jagannadh of 'Liger' fame and actor Satya Dev are the other prominent members of the cast.

Mohan Raja is directing the movie, presented by Konidela Surekha; R.B. Choudary and N.V. Prasad are the producers. The film is being mounted on a lavish scale with master cinematographer Nirav Shah behin the camera. Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

'Godfather' will be releasing on October 5 this year.

