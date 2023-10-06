Uorfi Javed calls Raj Kundra porn king for teasing her outfits

Shilpa Shetty’s husband recently made a debut as a stand-up comedian. On Friday, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram handle and shared another snippet of his standup comedy performance, in which he mentioned the former Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer Urfi Javed. However, that didn’t go well with Urfi, as she slammed the businessman.

While doing his bit on the stage, Raj Kundra cracked a joke, that went something like, “Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi.Resharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Urfi Javed lashed out. She wrote,"Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge. 🙂 Sorry not sorry porn king."

For the unversed, Raj Kundra had taken an indirect dig at the alleged pornography scandal. While performing stand-up, he had shared, “18 saal ki umar mein London mein taxi chalaya karta tha, 21 saal ki umar tak pashmina shawl ka empire khada kar diya maine. Mera kaam hamesha se kapde chadhane ka tha, utaarne ka nahi (I was driving taxis in London at age 18, by 21 I’d set up a shawl empire. I was always interested in getting people to wear clothes, not to get them to take them off)."Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.