Uorfi Javed gives 'Middle Class Love' actresses a makeover for Rs 10

Mumbai, Aug 26 'Bigg Boss OTT' former contestant Uorfi Javed, who makes headlines for her bizarre fashion sense, gave a style spin to actresses Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar for their upcoming film 'Middle Class Love' just for Rs 10.

Uorfi turned around their outfits with basic things that are available in a middle class home like safety pins and a sack. This blends in seamlessly with the theme of the film.

Uorfi says: "Fashion is not defined by expensive clothes. It is defined by how innovative you are and what you can make of simple and basic fabrics. I am a true middle class by heart and that is why I really connected with the films trailer."

"I was excited to meet these fresh faces of Bollywood and style them up under Rs. 10 with things that exist in middle class homes."

She added: "This is something that I am personally invested in and I had a great time brewing this middle class makeover. Kavya and Eisha too pulled off their outfits with utmost flair."

Eisha said it was "cool experience" meeting Uorfi.

"She's an amazing human being. I had never thought safety pins could make for a dress, but here I am wearing it, middle class at the very core. This was a one of a kind experience for me and I can say being middle class has its own perks, proud to be one!" the actress added.

Kavya called Uorfi is an "absolute wizard" when it comes to fashion.

"As a person she's so warm and real. We met professionally but definitely built a strong friendship coming out of this. She can create fashion out of anything, who could have thought I would be wearing a gunny sack for a dress. Making fashion at just Rs 10 in such a cool and stylish way is a tact only a true middle class can pull off. I had a wonderful time shooting for this."

'Middle Class Love' also stars Prit Kamani and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha.

The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

