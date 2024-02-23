Upasana Konidela Shares Desire for Another Child with Ram Charan

Upasana Konidela, wife of RRR star Ram Charan, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara, after 11 years of marriage. In an interview with iDream Media, Upasana discussed her decision to have a child at 34, emphasizing the importance of women's health. She stated, "I believe that prioritizing our health is crucial, and we should prioritize ourselves. If we neglect our well-being, no one else will look out for us. I strongly believe that women shouldn't have to endure unnecessary suffering when solutions are available. Women should have the freedom to make choices about their lives."

Talking about having her first child at 34, Upasana continued, "I made a choice to have a kid late in life, and I don't regret it at all. That was my choice; that was my thing to do. And I'm ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice."

Earlier, Upasana spoke about the little one in a recent interview with Galatta Ritz. Talking about the bond her husband Ram Charan shares with their daughter, Upasana said, "Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We're equally raising Kara, it's beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She's a daddy's girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”On the work front, Ram Charan is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.