Upset! Anushka Sharma reacts after daughter Vamika’s photo goes viral again!

Actor Anushka Sharma has lashed out at a publication posting a picture of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika on their social media platform. Taking to their Instagram account, the publication shared Vamika's photo after she returned with mother Anushka and father Virat Kohli from their recent Maldives vacation.After the publication shared the now-deleted post on Tuesday, Anushka commented, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi." The post had also tagged Vamika along with Anushka and Virat and included hashtags of their names as well.

Earlier this year, Vamika's picture was shared on social media after the mother-daughter duo attended Virat's cricket match at a stadium. Anushka and Vamika were watching the Indian cricket team play against South Africa in Cape Town when the official broadcaster of the match showed them cheering for Virat in the stands. For the first time, Vamika's face was also revealed. Many social media users took screenshots of the moment and shared them online. Even certain media houses had shared the pictures even as fans of Anushka and Virat requested everyone to not share Vamika's pictures.The following day, Anushka and Virat Kohli had issued statements. On Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.

