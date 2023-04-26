Urfi Javed denied entry in Mumbai restaurant over her fashion choices

Urfi Javed took to her social media account on Tuesday to reveal that she was denied entry in a restaurant recently over her ‘fashion choices’. The actor, who is known for her bold and ‘out-of-the-box’ sartorial choices took to her Instagram account to slam the restaurant and rant about the incident.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress called out the restaurant and asked, “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today."She added, "It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai." Following this, a video went viral from the incident which captured the argument between Urfi and the restaurant manager.

As Urfi got down from the car, she walked towards a restaurant, where she was denied a reservation. The Bigg Boss contender argued with the manager, over the same. The manager politely said that there are no reservations, but Urfi lost her calm and lashed out at him. She said," Mera naam jante ho.. Urfi Javed... mere liye na jagah ban jaati hai, jaake dekho." As manager responded that there are no seats, Urfi yelled, "Ye seat ka natak nhi hai, ye kapdho ka natak hai, ye mujhe mere kapdho ke vajah se mana kar rahe hain. Sabh samjhti hun mai." She also called him 'Urfi Javed hatter.Urfi has been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'.