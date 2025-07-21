Urfi Javed Shares Lip Filler Removal Video, Internet Reacts to Her Swollen Face

Urfi Javed is a internet sensation and one of the popular social media influencer. She is known for her unique fashion style and her statements. Many actors due filler to make their face look good. Urfi is one of those person, who has openly talked about the surgery and lip fillers. She recently shared a video on her official Instagram account were she is seen sharing the process of removing lip fillers.

While sharing a video she captioned it as, "No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved". She further added, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally . I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful ."

"Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he’s the best," She concluded. Urfi Javed shared a painful video on Instagram showing a doctor injecting her lips to remove lip fillers, resulting in significant swelling of her lips and face.

While reacting to the video one fans Urfi wrote, "People need to understand ki whatever she's doing is her choice. And honestly, it takes a lot of courage to post this online. She's literally sharing her experience and the least y'all could do is be a little empathetic." Another fan wrote, "It takes a lot of courage to show the raw & unfiltered footage".