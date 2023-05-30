Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Bhoot' clocks 20 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : It was a trip down memory lane for actor Urmila Matondkar as her film 'Bhoot' turned 20 on Tuesday.

The 'Khoobsurat' actor reshared the stories from her fans on Instagram remembering the film.

The first picture showcased the actor receiving awards for 'Bhoot'.

In another picture, Urmila's glimpse from the movie can be seen.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Bhoot' is a Hindi horror film that was released in 2003. The film tells the story of a couple, Vishal (Ajay Devgn) and Swati (Urmila Matondkar), who move into a new apartment. They soon discover that the apartment is haunted by a vengeful spirit, leading to terrifying events.

'Bhoot' is known for its atmospheric horror, suspenseful storytelling, and effective use of sound and visuals. It received critical acclaim for its innovative approach to the horror genre in Bollywood.

Urmila Matondkar's performance, in particular, was highly praised and earned her several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

The success of 'Bhoot' led to the creation of a sequel titled 'Bhoot Returns' in 2012, although it did not have a direct continuation of the original story.

Apart from Urmila, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Rekha, and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles.

Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

Urmila entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', Marathi film 'Zaakol' and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. And years later, as an adult, she established her name as a Rangeela actress in Bollywood. Judaai, Satya and Jungle are some of her memorable films.

Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series 'Tiwari' is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production.

