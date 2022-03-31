Urrfii Javed slams Sussanne Khan’s sister and designer Farah Khan Ali, for remarking on her dressing

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed who is known for her bizarre fashion sense, recently got into another controversy jewelry designer Farah Khan made a sensational remark on Urfi's dressing sense which caught the eyes of netizens, commenting on Urfi's video the designer wrote 'Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her.'

Reacting to this Urfi express her anger at the designer and said '@farahkhanali Ma'am,what exactly is 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also, I know U people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! and sexualising a woman's body for an item number, that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course.' She further added, 'You Spoke about how people don't like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled Too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn't like me is so 80's. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don't like their face so they should change it? What logic. This is what you will teach your daughter? People don't like you, please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me. I don't see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly!'

