Urvashi Dholakia says 'Darjeeling u have our hearts' after a fun girls trip with Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 5 Television actress Urvashi Dholakia rang in the New Year with a fun girls' trip to Darjeeling with producer Ektaa Kapoor. The two ladies were also accompanied by one of their other friends, actress Charu Mehra.

Urvashi dropped a couple of photos and videos from her lovely getaway on social media.

The snippets showed all of them posing in the middle of a lush green landscape, making goofy poses and flaunting their lovely smiles.

In the last video of the post, Urvashi was seen standing on the side of the road and channeling her inner child as she entertained her friends with some adorable gestures.

"We went chasing views and came back with stories...we may not have had phone signal but our connection was strong 🥂we didn’t just travel we felt every moment @ektarkapoor @4umehra Darjeeling u have our hearts."#travel #diaries #darjeeling #holiday #winter (sic)," Urvashi captioned the post.

Urvashi is known to share a close bond with the television mogul as the two have worked together in the popular show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", where Urvashi essayed the role of Komolika.

Ektaa also used social media to drop sneak peeks from her travel diaries. Announcing her year-end break, she posted a video with Urvashi and Charu and penned, "Signing of the year! Loads of ups n even more downs …..launched #naagin7 n left for year end break with two real ichadari Nagins !!! Hope u like d show ! Ratings in the coming year will telll ! JAI MATA DI."

The seventh season of Ektaa's popular 'Naagin' franchise premiered on December 27. The project stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the lead, along with Alice Kaushik, Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, and Namit Paul in crucial roles.

Refreshing your memory, the first season of "Naagin" premiered back in 2015, featuring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan.

