Urvashi Dholakia soaks in ‘quiet joy’ with Ektaa Kapoor amidst hilly holiday

Mumbai, Jan 6 Television star Urvashi Dholakia offered a glimpse into a serene and soul-soothing holiday in Darjeeling with her friend-producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Urvashi, fondly remembered as Komolika from Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to Instagram to share a reel from a picturesque mountain getaway. The video features the actress alongside the producer and a close circle of friends, capturing candid moments against a serene, mountainous backdrop.

“Pure Hearts..Open skies..Quiet joy love love love @ektarkapoor @4umehra,” Urvashi wrote as the caption.

On January 5, Urvashi dropped a couple of photos and videos from her getaway on social media. The snippets showed all of them posing in the middle of a lush green landscape, making goofy poses and flaunting their lovely smiles.

"We went chasing views and came back with stories...we may not have had phone signal but our connection was strong we didn’t just travel we felt every moment @ektarkapoor @4umehra Darjeeling u have our hearts."#travel #diaries #darjeeling #holiday #winter (sic)," Urvashi had captioned the post.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia. It follows Anurag and Prerna, who fall in love, but fate repeatedly separates them. Komolika and Rishabh Bajaj play a vital catalyst in the story. Spanning eighty years, the story revolves around Anurag, Prerna and their children, Prem and Sneha, and eventually their grandchildren.

Talking about the actress, Urvashi made her acting debut at 6 for a TV commercial with Revathi. As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. Her first TV role as an adult was in Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. Later in the 2000s, she was seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.

The actress had also participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2012, where she emerged as the winner of the season and then was seen in historical fantasy series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback to the fiction genre in Naagin 6.

Earlier this year, in March, Urvashi Dholakia made a comeback to television with her role in the show “Pushpa Impossible.”

Speaking about her comeback, the actress shared, “Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what’s right, and this time, she’s back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

Her most recent work includes Power Of Paanch. It stars Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht and Urvashi Dholakia.

The plot of Power of Paanch centers on a young girl named Bela who discovers that four of her friends Ranveer, Ali, Baggu, and Jhanvi, who have inherited the four elemental powers on their 16th birthday.

