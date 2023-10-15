Urvashi Rautela claims losing her 24 carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match

Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share that she lost her iPhone during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match which took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Urvashi's social media post went viral and sparked a flurry of comments and reactions. While, several netizens expressed sympathy, others couldn't resist the opportunity to troll the actress for her apparent extravagance.

Urvashi Rautela is a prominent Indian actress and model known for her stunning beauty and talent. Born on February 25, 1994, in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, she made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Singh Saab the Great." Urvashi quickly gained recognition for her acting skills and captivating looks. She has appeared in several successful Bollywood movies, such as "Sanam Re," "Great Grand Masti," and "Hate Story 4."