Urvashi Rautela’s Bathroom Video Leaked Online, Intimate Clip of Actress Sparks Controversy

Urvashi Rautela has found herself in the middle of a massive controversy after a private bathroom video of her was leaked online. It is a short video clip featuring the former beauty queen which has now gone viral.As Urvashi's massive fan following has been condemning the invasion of her privacy, many have touted to be a promotional gimmick. However, the JNU: Jahangir National University actress is yet to react to the viral video.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the film JNU which was released this year. Now she will also be seen in the Hindi film Dil Hai Grey and the Telugu film Black Rose. Initial impressions suggest the video might be a from a film, but more detailed examination is required to confirm its authenticity. Despite the video looking credible, it could possibly be modified or engineered using deepfake technology, as seen in recent instances with actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna.