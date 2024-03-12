Vinay Sharma directed the movie JNU film poster has been revealed. The poster of JNU: Jahangir National University showcases a saffron map of India with the text, "Can one educational university break the nation?". Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz, among others, will have prominent roles in the movie set to release on April 5.

Taran Adarsh unveiled the first look poster of the film on his social media and stated, "JNU FIRST POSTER OUT… 5 APRIL RELEASE… Behind closed walls of education brews a conspiracy to break the nation."

Upon the poster release, users had mixed reactions. "Ten years ago, the easiest way to the box office was convincing Salman to take his shirt off, now it's hiring the same graphic designer for poorly written right-wing propaganda," one user expressed. "This title and dialogues are so cheap... Cinema is the new medium for spreading hatred."