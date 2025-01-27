Urvashi Rautela's Mother Hospitalised: Actress Shares Heartfelt Post Urging Fans to Pray

Urvashi Rautela has recently found herself in the spotlight due to her dance number in 'Daaku Maharaaj' and controversial comments regarding Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. In the midst of this attention, she shared an emotional post on social media revealing that her mother is hospitalized, urging her fans to pray for her.

While Urvashi has not disclosed any specifics about her mother’s illness, the photograph she posted shows her mother in a frail state. Urvashi, wearing black sunglasses, appears visibly emotional in the picture. Although many fans have expressed their support, some social media users have chosen to troll her instead of showing empathy.

Urvashi was recently seen in 'Daaku Maharaaj', alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Despite backlash over her appearance in the film, particularly the song 'Dabidi Dibidi', the film has managed to earn over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days, according to the makers. Directed by Bobby Kohli, the movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

The action-packed film features Nandamuri Balakrishna as the notorious dacoit, 'Daaku Maharaaj', with Bobby Deol playing the villain who tortures innocent people. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman.