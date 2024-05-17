Urvashi Rautela's Red Shimmery Dress at Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Goes Viral, Netizens React (Watch Video)

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, model turned actress Urvashi Rautela has left netizens speechless with her stunning red shimmery dress at 2024 red carpet event of Cannes. Video of her mesmerizing strapless dress look has gone viral on social media. The official media partner of Cannes 2024 Brut shared this video of her on social media. While sharing the video they wrote, "Urvashi Rautela blew kisses and was all heart at the Cannes red carpet."

While some fans loved her look, others trolled her for look, some even asked who invited her? One user wrote, "Why do Indian celebs dresses look so cheap as if it’s from the store next door…only Sabyasachi, Gaurav and Manish make fine dresses for celebs I would say." Another user wrote, “Just for sake of fashion, she shows their cleavage, and unfortunately mostly people appreciate and say 'hot'. So now where is our Indian culture... it's really disgusting...”

At the opening cere mony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024, Urvashi took to Instagram to share several photos and videos of herself in a stunning pink ruffled gown by the Lebanese brand Khaled and Marwan. She was thrilled to be at the event with her favorite actress, Meryl Streep, as mentioned in one of her captions. The night was filled with glamour and talent as celebrities gathered at the Grand Theatre Lumiere for the grand exhibition. Among the notable guests was the legendary Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, who was honored with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or award.