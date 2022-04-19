Urvashi Upadhyay looking to explore reality shows

Mumbai, April 19 Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is popularly loved for her role of Sudha in the television show 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', wants to do reality shows.

She says: "As I had earlier played so many negative and grey shaded roles, now I want to connect my audience with my real identity. I want them to see who Urvashi is in real life. And I personally feel reality shows are the best medium that can help me. I'm looking ahead for an opportunity to be able to take up such a show."

Urvashi known for featuring in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Hamari Devrani', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' shares about the challenges she has been through in her life.

She continues: "In my life I have seen lots of up and down. And overcome many worst situations. I feel to be very strong and upfront to handle challenging situations and controversial people in such shows. I'm very opinionated person and function according to my own principles. I'm also very creative and hardworking individual. I feel to have all qualities to be part of such shows."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor