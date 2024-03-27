Urvashi Upadhyay opens up on ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, says serial offers new take on family ties

Mumbai, March 27 Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who essays the role of Kusum Saxena in the television show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, has shared that the show offers a fresh perspective on the relationships and dynamics between family members.

In the show, her character of Kusum Saxena stands out as a pillar of strength and support and brings to life the relationship between Mangal and her.

Talking about her role in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Urvashi Upadhyay said: “I was drawn to the script because it offered a fresh perspective on familial relationships. As an artist, it is very fulfilling to be part of a show that defies conventions by putting an entirely new spin on family drama. Many women have husbands like Adit, but only a small percentage have a mother-in-law like Kusum.”

She added: “So I’m grateful for all the love that I have received for portraying the role of a supportive mother-in-law for the first time. I’ve observed that mothers-in-law are usually shown as nosy and vicious. I view my role as an opportunity to highlight their often ignored good qualities. I aspire to bring the change in the society through my character. That’s what makes this show centred around women, who have different strengths so special.”

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ airs on Colors.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor