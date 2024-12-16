Ustad Zakir Hussain: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebs mourn demise of tabla virtuoso

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on December 15, Sunday, in San Francisco. The cause of death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family confirmed the news. Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing marks the end of an era. Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and paid homage to the legendary Tabla maestro.

Amitabh Bachchan took to X and wrote, "a very sad day".

T 5224 - .. a very sad day ..😥— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2024

'Jab We Met' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a snap on her Instagram story in which Ustad Zakir Hussain was seen shaking hands with veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. She captioned the picture, "Maestro forever' accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called the demise of the Tabla maestro a 'devastating blow to India and global music community."

While offering his condolences to the family, the actor wrote, "The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come.

Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab."

Renowned Guru Gaur Gopal Das shared a beautiful poster on his Instagram story and wrote that the artist will be missed.

"Prayers for your onward journey in the rhythm of the universe. You'll be missed" wrote Guru Gaur Gopal Das.

The 'Khiladi' Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar called Ustad Zakir Hussain a 'treasure' of the country's musical heritage. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Housefull' actor wrote,

"Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh paid tribute to the tabla maestro by sharing his photo along with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

His collaboration on the Planet Drum album with Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart also earned him a Grammy Award.

Zakir Hussain's contributions to music were recognized by numerous prestigious awards over the years, including the Padma Shri (1988) and Padma Bhushan (2002) from the Indian government, as well as four Grammy Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor