Uttar Pradesh Assembly observes a 2-minute silence to mourn Raju Srivastava's death

Renowned comedian Raju Srivastav has passed away. Srivastav, who has appeared in several comedy shows and a few movies, died almost a month and a half after he suffered a heart attack. Tributes have been pouring in across all quarters for the actor comedian.

News agency ANI reported that Uttar Pradesh Assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to Raju. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to Raju Srivastav’s family after his death. As reported by ANI, the UP CM said, “Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family."

Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.