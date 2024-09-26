Uttarakhand Film Development Council creates film resource directory

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 : The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is creating a film resource directory as an important initiative for the film industry.

In this regard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council and Director General of the Information Department, Banshidhar Tiwari, said during the meeting of the Film Development Council, "This directory is being prepared under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024. Its objective is to make available the information of various talented individuals and institutions associated with film production of the state on a single platform."

In this Film Resource Directory, detailed information on personalities and institutions like film producers, directors, actors, actresses, musicians, choreographers, lyricists, writers, cameramen, photographers, technicians, spot boys, film production houses, studio owners, and line producers is being compiled.

A Google form has also been prepared for this purpose, in which the necessary information is being obtained from all the talents associated with the film.

Banshidhar Tiwar also informed that many film producers and directors from the country and abroad are coming here, attracted by the new film policy of Uttarakhand. "The creation of this Film Resource Directory will create new employment opportunities for people associated with the local film genre. This directory will be made available on the website of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad so that film producers and directors from India and abroad can get information about local talents and provide them with opportunities in their upcoming films," he said.

Uttarakhand has become one of the major hubs of shooting lately. Akshay Kumar earlier shot his film 'Shankara' in Uttarakhand. Kajol and Kriti Sanon also recently shot a major portion of their upcoming film 'Do Patti' in Uttarakhand.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon, and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor