Uunchai: Parineeti's sweet note thanking Arjun Kapoor for unveiling her first look poster will melt your heart!

Arjun Kapoor unveiled Parineeti Chopra's first look poster of her upcoming film 'Uunchai' on Sunday. And, as a thank you note, Parineeti has written the sweetest note for him.

Calling Arjun's gesture a "core memory", Parineeti wrote, Arjun launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those "moments" in our friendship and in my life. In this insecure world, people don't do that. This is a CORE memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you, baba the best. (Baaki sab phone pe)."

Arjun unveiled Parineeti's poster on Instagram and wrote, "She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari. With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from Uunchai. A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22. Love and luck to Team Uunchai."

Parineeti even commented on Arjun's post. She wrote, "A small gesture from you, a core memory for me. Thank you for making me truly smile baba. I love you. (Again tumhari tareef? Account is hacked)"

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

'Uunchai' is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Previously makers unveiled the first-look posters of Amitabh, Anupam and Boman Irani.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Kill Dill' actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Makers are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on October 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Code Name Tiragna' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film got a decent response at the box office.

( With inputs from ANI )

