Vaani Kapoor shares interesting details about her upcoming projects, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actor Vaani Kapoor has been entertaining audience with her acting skills ever since she made her debut in 'Shudh Desi Romance'.

In the coming months, she will be seen in a complete different avatar with projects like 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' and Yash Raj Films’ OTT show 'Mandala Murders'.

Excited about the projects, Vaani said, "there are two back-to-back acting pieces that I’m headlining - Sarvagunn Sampanna and Mandala Murders. My attempt in films has been to always showcase diversity in performances first. These two projects give me the space to experiment with two very different interesting genres.”

"It’s at the end a leap, one being a thriller which allows room for action and the other being a complete light drama/slice of life movie in a small time frame. I’m hugely excited and looking forward to these films being presented soon. Also grateful to be working with good talents behind the camera that help me find a better footing for my performance," she added.

'Sarvagunn Sampanna' will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

On the other hand, 'Mandala Murders' is helmed by'Mardaani 2' fame director Gopi Puthran. In the series, Vaani will be seen sharing screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Meanwhile, Vaani is also all set to perform with Hrithik for her first-ever UK tour 'Stars On Fire' in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds. She will also perform in the US.

