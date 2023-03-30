Vaani Kapoor to make OTT debut with Yash Raj Films’ new show Mandala Murders

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday announced its new OTT show Mandala Murders, headlined by actor Vaani Kapoor and co-starring Vaibhav Raj Gupta, best known for starring in Gullak. The multi-season show also features actors Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan in prominent roles.

Mandala Murders, mounted under the banner YRF Entertainment, has been created by filmmaker Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame. He will also direct the series, billed as an “edge of the seat entertainer.” Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Mandala Murders is part of YRF's OTT slate that already comprises The Railway Men, based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives at this ill-fated night of devastation and horror. Vaani last starred in the period actioner Shamshera, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.