"Vahan meri natak nautanki kaam aa gayi": Annu Kapoor recalls his association with 'Antakshari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Annu Kapoor, a well-known actor, director and TV presenter has appeared in several films and shows. Apart from his out-of-the-box performances, he also created an impact on the minds of the audience with his hosting talent.

The 'Utsav' actor hosted the popular singing reality show 'Antakshari' and it is still among the most loved series on TV.

In an interview with ANI, he talked about his association with the iconic show and how with his hosting talent he formed a deep connection with the audience which made the TV series popular.

Recalling how the show changed his financial condition he said, "It shifted me from Rs 750 or Rs 1,000 rent to one bedroom hall. There was music and no script. What I used to say, I used to say it with responsibility. And I used to connect with the public. 'Vahan meri natak nautanki kaam aa gayi'. You have to convince the public.... and they are with you"

He added that these shows represented original ideas. "If you look at TV there are certain shows with original ideas or concepts like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', 'Buniyaad', or 'Antakshari'. We can call them 'ours'."

Annu Kapoor talked about doing a film like 'Vicky Donor', which touches upon a different and unconventional subject.

On saying 'yes' to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film, he shared, "First of all, the big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, these people who are in a state of yes and no. We beggars can't be choosers. We got what we got. It's good, it's fine, the money is fine, the role is so good. And I am very happy That I was also part of an original concept directed by Shoojit Sircar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It is a wonderful subject."

'Vicky Donor' is a 2012 film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, with Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in prominent roles.

Annu Kapoor is known for being part of movies such as 'Mandi', 'Utsav ', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Aitraaz' and '7 Khoon Maaf', among others. He also does a Radio show, titled 'Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor.' Kapoor has directed several plays. He also directed a feature film 'Abhay', starring Nana Patekar. The actor also hosted the popular singing show 'Antakshari'. Kapoor was recently seen in Anupam Kher starrer 'The Signature'.

