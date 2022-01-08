Vaibhav Tatwawadi opens about his last relationship, says 'I might have married her'

Actors usually refuse to get married, as many feel they have work commitment and marriage will ruin their career, but according to Bajirao Mastani actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, this was “rubbish”, even until a few years ago.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi in his recent interview said that “The work we are in does indeed take a toll on your relationships. So you either need a person who gets your lifestyle or else the relationship becomes a hindrance. And I’m at that stage in my career where I don’t want to miss any opportunities. I don’t want to look back and feel because of a particular relationship, things didn’t work out in my career.”

After which the actor didn't want to get in a relationship for the last five years, “I’m 32 years old. So it’s not that I’ve not had relationships. Social media was just not strong enough back then. Most of the relationships I’ve had, have been with girls outside the industry. My last relationship was five years ago and right now, I’m single.”

The actor further revealed that his last relationship didn't work out “At that time, I might have married her. But it didn’t work out and since then I haven’t found the right person.”

On being asked about his marriage plans the actors said he is not in a "hurry", “When you want to get married, you need to be sure about the other person. Even my parents don’t believe in this. They want me to take my time and not rush. And when you’ve such good parents then kya tension hai. Even my friends are jealous of my parents,” he said.