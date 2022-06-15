Vaishnav Tej to star in film directed by Sai Sowjanya

Hyderabad, June 15 With a super hit debut like 'Uppena', Vaishnav Tej had a strong start to his career. He is now working on his third film 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' in which he will appear opposite Ketika Sharma.

Apart from that, according to recent reports, Tej has signed another project. Sai Sowjanya, the woman director who came to fame with 'Varudu Kavalenu' starring Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma, seems to have narrated an interesting plot to Vaishnav Tej, to which he has apparently given a nod.

Close sources believe the script work for this upcoming movie is nearly complete, and additional information about the banner and heroine will be released soon.

Well, if the news is to be believed, it is considered Vaishnav Tej's collaboration with Sai Sowjanya will add much to the anticipation of the audience.

Though Vaishnav Tej got a good start as a hero, later he co-starred with Rakul Preet in Krish's directorial titled 'Kondapolam' which bombed at the box office.

