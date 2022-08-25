Val Kilmer reveals he would play 'Batman' again

'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer recently revealed that he would take on the iconic role again, even if just in a cameo.

According to Fox News, actor Val Kilmer is already thinking about what he wants his next starring role to be, 'Batman'. Kilmer, who was portrayed as the superhero in the 1995 film 'Batman Forever' alongside Jim Carrey, recently revealed in an interview that he would take on the iconic role again, even if just in a cameo.

In an email interview with IGN that was circulated on Twitter yesterday, the subject of sequels was raised, making reference to the hugely popular "Top Gun" film, in which Kilmer starred earlier this summer. Kilmer was questioned about reprising the role of Batman explicitly by the interviewer. "Would you have any interest in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo?" To which the star simply replied, "Yea please."

"Batman Forever" was a big box office success when it was released in the summer of 1995, ultimately ranking as the sixth highest-grossing movie globally that year. Kilmer also provided fresh insights into what it was like to shoot "Top Gun: Maverick" following the 1986 release of the first instalment.

"During the first film, we had a blast as young actors!" Kilmer told the outlet. "On the new one, it was just nice to be with Tom [Cruise] and get the chance to connect again!"

( With inputs from ANI )

