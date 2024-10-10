Vanessa Hudgens celebrates first Halloween as a mom with spooky date night

Washington [US], October 10 : Vanessa Hudgens is fully embracing spooky season as The High School Musical star, who recently became a mom, shared a glimpse of her Halloween spirit with fans.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress shared pictures from her fun night as she enjoyed a "lil spooky date night" with her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, taking a break from parenting to celebrate the festive season.

In the first black-and-white snap, Hudgens, dressed in a low-cut strappy black top, blue jeans, and a black belt with a gold buckle, held up a mini cauldron that appeared to contain a cocktail. She pouted and smiled for the camera, showing off her casual yet chic look. Her black hair was styled in loose waves, and she accessorized with a heart choker necklace.

The second photo revealed the spooky setting of their date, with cobwebs, spiders on the walls, and a haunted house backdrop. Hudgens flashed a big smile at the camera, which seemed to have been taken by her husband, Cole Tucker, 28.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DA6OnPOvsQK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hudgens, who starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is known to be a huge fan of Halloween and has been eagerly posting about the holiday. On October 1, she shared a carousel of black-and-white photos posing with a pumpkin and captioned it, "Happy October 1st from me and my giant pumpkin ." A few days later, she shared a cute caricature of herself as a witch, writing, "So cute it's scary ."

This marks Hudgens' first Halloween as a mother after she and Tucker welcomed their first child in early July. While the couple has kept details about their baby private, Hudgens did confirm the news on her Instagram Stories after reports emerged.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she wrote. "Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy."

The couple has not yet revealed their child's name, birth date, or gender.

