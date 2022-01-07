Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominations on Instagram

Los Angeles, Jan 7 Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson will be announcing the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 12 through its Instagram Live account.

The announcement will start off with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher through the SAG Awards' Instagram Stories function, reports variety.com.

SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles aka the stunt awards before Dawson and Hudgens take over at around 10 a.m. ET.

After the nominations, final voting opens on Wednesday, January 19, and closes at noon on February 25.

This is the second year that the SAG Awards nominations have been announced on Instagram Live. Last year began on a humorous note as 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins and 'Snowpiercer' star Daveed Diggs figured out how to connect with each other on the social media app, reports variety.com.

"The SAG Awards aims to utilise the innovation of social media channels to create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the nominations announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans," the awards show said in revealing the Instagram Live plan.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on networks TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27. After being based at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall since 1997, this year's event is moving to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

Beyond the TV and film categories, Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, which will be presented to the actor during the ceremony.

It's unclear whether there will be a host; the SAG Awards traditionally went without one, until 2018, when Kristen Bell took the gig.

