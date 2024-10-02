Vanitha Vijaykumar Announces Her Fourth Marriage: Actress To Wed Choreographer Robert In October

Tamil actress Vanitha Vijaykumar is reportedly set to marry choreographer Robert, if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by. She took to her Instagram stories to share a surprising "save the date," hinting at their upcoming wedding. In the post, Vanitha is seen down on one knee at a picturesque beach, proposing to Robert. The text on the post reads, "Save the date. October 5th, 2024. Vanitha Vijaykumar (heart emoji) Robert." The couple looks joyful in the photo, both dressed in white.

Vanitha and Robert initially dated back in 2013 and also collaborated professionally when she produced a film directed by and starring Robert, titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, in 2015. However, they ended their relationship in 2017 and went their separate ways. This new post suggests that they have rekindled their romance. This upcoming marriage to Robert would be Vanitha's fourth attempt at finding love. Previously, she was married to actor Akash from 2000 to 2005, and they were involved in a custody battle for their son. In 2007, she married businessman Anand Jay Rajan, but the marriage ended in 2012. In 2020, she married photographer Peter Paul, but they parted ways after a few months when it was revealed that he was already married.

When Vanitha dated Robert in 2013, there were rumors that they had secretly tied the knot. However, she clarified in a statement: "I clarify that we are not married officially. We are good friends and both of our families are aware of our friendship. We are both planning to start a production venture together. Marriage is on the cards, but it will come the official way." Unfortunately, the two separated before getting married. For those unfamiliar, Vanitha Vijaykumar is a well-known actor in Tamil films and television. She is the daughter of actors Vijaykumar and his second wife, Manjula. Her sisters, Preetha and Sridevi, are also actors. Vanitha gained further popularity by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.